Non-bailable warrant issued against director Shankar in Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Enthiran' plagiarism case

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court II in Egmore, Chennai, issued a non-bailable warrant against director Shankar as he failed to appear several times regarding a case of plagiarism. The case was regarding his 2010 blockbuster 'Enthiran' starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The director was accused of plagiarism by writer Arur Tamilnadan. He alleged that Shankar had copied his story titled 'Jiguba' in the mega superhit film 'Enthiran'.

For the uninformed, in his complaint, Tamilnadan had said that Shankar copied his story titled 'Jiguba' that was published first in the year 1996 in a Tamil magazine and was once again republished as a novel titled 'Dhik Dhik Deepika Dheepika' in 2007.

Despite the court's repeated order, the director failed to appear before the court in the case that resulted in a non-bailable warrant against him. The case has now been adjourned till February 19.

After Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran' release, Tamilnadan claimed that Shankar had copied his story, which was a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957. He also alleged that the 'Enthiran team' had earned huge financial gain from his idea.

Shankar, so far, has not officially released a statement regarding the same. Despite the huge controversy and facing the plagiarism charge, no one from the team of the film has spoken about the matter.

As for 'Enthiran', the film had released in 2010 and went on to became the highest-grossing Indian film. It also ended up winning two National Film Awards. It was released in Hindi as Robot and as Robo in Telugu. Produced by Sun Pictures on a mammoth budget, Enthiran starred Rajinikanth in two roles - as a hero and a villain. The star cast included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongapa, Santhanam, Karunas and several others.

'Ethiran' follows the story of a brilliant scientist named Vaseegaran who builds a robot named Chitti. When Chitti falls in love with Vaseegaran's girlfriend, problems arise for him and the entire society.