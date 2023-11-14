Headlines

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Nickelodeon, India’s most loved kids’ entertainment franchise, launched its Children’s Day campaign #HappyKidding, encouraging little ones to explore, learn, and understand the world around them

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

In an endeavor to celebrate and nurture the curiosity in kids, Nickelodeon, India’s most loved kids’ entertainment franchise, launched its Children’s Day campaign #HappyKidding, encouraging little ones to explore, learn, and understand the world around them and most importantly have fun along the way in their own unique way.

As part of this campaign, Nickelodeon teamed up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to offer young viewers unforgettable experiences that perfectly resonate with the spirit of #HappyKidding. In partnership with DMRC, #HappyKidding engaged young viewers in an interactive session that focused on answering on the aspect of tricky questions that children often ponder, while also taking them on a tour of the Metro Museum.

The beloved Nicktoons, along with a group of spirited children, also made an exciting stop at NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, where they learnt about the workings of a hospital, asked questions, and perhaps even shared a few of their own insights with the doctors.

Speaking on nurturing kids, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Kids Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, "At Nickelodeon, it has always been our endeavor to engage and deepen our connect with the kids beyond the television screens. It is with this aim that we continue to deliver campaigns that foster creativity and empower kids to explore and learn things in unique ways. #HappyKidding is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the essence of childhood. We hope to inspire kids and their families to cherish every moment of their journey, embracing the excitement, and curiosity that comes with being a kid."

