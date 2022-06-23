NC22: Naga Chaitanya launches new film with Krithi Shetty; Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan attend pooja ceremony

Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, who has been in news due to reports of him dating the Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala after his split with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October last year, formally launched his new film #NC22 with the pooja ceremony on Thursday, June 23.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu will see Naga pair up again with his Bangarraju co-star Krithi Shetty. The film is being directed by prolific filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who marks his debut into Tollywood aka Teleugu cinema with the film and Naga's debut into Kollywood aka Tamil cinema.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who was most recently seen in the romantic action film Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi, and the Doctor star Sivakarthikeyan, whose latest release was his home-production coming-of-age comedy drama Don, also attended the pooja ceremony.

Sharing her happiness on her new film's launch, Krithi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Feeling blessed a big thank you to all the guests. thank you to the fans and the audience for such a positive response, love you always, will work hard and make you proud", along with sharing the pictures of the event.

The film, which has the working title of NC22 as of now, will see the music composed by the legendary father-son duo of Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, who also happen to be the paternal uncle and cousin of the director Venkat Prabhu.



Before NC22, Naga, also called Chay by his fans, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the highly-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leads. The Advait Chandan directorial is set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan on August 11.