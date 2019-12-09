Miss Universe 2019: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi gets crowned, Miss India Vartika Singh fails to make it to top 10

Miss Universe 2019 competition was held on Monday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Miss India Universe Vartika Singh was the entrant from our country who competed with 90 beautiful women across the globe. However, Vartika couldn't even make it to the top 20 at the competition and was sadly crashed out. Thus, Miss Universe 2019 is Miss South Africa named Zozibini Tunzi. The 26-year old model is the third woman from South Africa to win the title.

Zozibini Tunzi took to her Twitter page and shared her beautiful portrait with an inspiring caption. She tweeted, "Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine. I am #MissUniverse2019."

Check it out below:

The final question asked to Miss South Africa was, "What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?" The top five were - Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Thailand and South Africa.

Oprah Winfrey also congratulated Zozibini by tweeting, "Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls (sic)."

Madison Anderson from Puerto Rico became the first runner-up while Sofía Aragón from Mexico bagged the third place.