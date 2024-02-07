Meet star who charges Rs 1 crore per minute, began career as coolie, was rejected for his looks, his net worth is...

This actor began his career as a coolie before becoming a bus conductor and now charges Rs 1 crore per minute in films.

There are few rags to riches stories in Indian cinema as impactful as that of this superstar, who started with literally no money, worked as a coolie and bus conductor, learned new languages, and transformed himself from a villain into one of the biggest and most impactful cine icons in Indian history. This is his story, and how he has utilised his stardom to charge a whopping Rs 1 crore per minute.

The star who charges Rs 1 crore per minute

Rajinikanth is one of the highets-paid Indian actors. The original superstar is still one of the biggest box office draws in the country despite being 72 years old. In fact, for his upcoming cameo in Lal Salaam, the actor is reportedly charging Rs 40 crore. The actor is said to have only a 30-40-minute appearance in the film, which means that his fees comes out to Rs 1 crore per minute or even more. This is one of the highest remunerations ever taken by an Indian actor.

Rajinikanth’s early struggles

Born Sivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth’s father was a police constable. He moved to Bangalore as a youngster. After completing his education, Rajinikanth worked several menial jobs, including that of a coolie, before he started working as a bus conductor in the Bangalore Transport Service. Rajinikanth was eventually discovered by K Balachander, who gave him his stage name as well, in order to avoid confusion with Sivaji Ganesan.

In the early days of his career, Rajinikanth’s complexion and looks worked against him with many filmmakers reluctant to cast him as hero. The superstar was rejected from many films due to his dark complexion. He made his debut with Apoorva Ragangal in 1975 and played villain in first few films before transitioning to hero in the late-70s.