Meet first Indian actor to play robot on screen, years before Rajni, Shah Rukh, Kriti, Riddhima; film was massive flop

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet first Indian actor to play robot on screen, years before Rajni, Shah Rukh, Kriti, Riddhima; film was massive flop

A 2002 flop film featured the first Indian actor playing an android robot, years before Enthiran, Ra.One, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, or Bahu Hamari Rajinikant.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcomig romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya brings a unique twist to the usual Bollywood romance. One of the protagonists in the story is actually an android robot. The character is played by Kriti Sanon but it is far from the first depiction of a robot in Indian cinema. In fact, the first happend over 20 years ago, much before Rajinikanth debuted Chitti or Shah Rukh Khan became G.One.

The first Indian actor to play robot on screen

The first depiction of an adroid robot on screen in Indian cinema took place in the 2002 Kannada film Hollywood. Directed by Dinesh Babu, the film starred Upendra in a triple role as a scientist, his twin brother, and a robot created by him. Upendra, thus, became the first Indian actor to play a robot in Indian cinema. The film, made on a budget of Rs 7 crore, was a critical and commercial failure. Critics derided it calling it hilarious and slamming the visual effects. At the box office, it was a below average performer, barely recovering its cost.

Other depictions of robots in Indian cinema and TV

The most iconic depiction of a robot in Indian cinema is arguably that of Rajinikanth’s Chitti in Enthiran (2010) and its sequel 2.0 (2018). The plot of the film bore some resemblance to Hollywood as both films involved a robot falling in love with his creator’s love interest and turning into a villain. In 2.0, Amy Jackson also appeared as a robot. The 2011 Bollywood film Ra.One had Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal as kind of robots, which housed consciousness of video game characters in them. The 2016 Marathi film Phuntroo featured Ketaki Mategaonkar as a robot.

Robots have appeared in Indian television shows as well. The comedy Karishma Ka Karishma was a remake of Small Wonder and featured Jhanak Shukla as the titular android. In 2017, the sitcom Bahu Hamari Rajnikant featured Riddhima Pandit as an android in a plot that many viewers are finding eerily similar to the upcoming Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE