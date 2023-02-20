Search icon
Meet Bhuvan Arora aka Farzi's Firoz, who says public response to the show has 'overwhelmed' him | Exclusive

Actor Bhuvan Arora has earned praise from fans and critics alike for his supporting role in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Farzi.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Bhuvan Arora in Farzi

Raj and DK’s new web series Farzi has become a hit with the fans within days of its release. The show, which marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, has also become the breakthrough project for another actor – Bhuvan Arora. The actor plays the friend and co-conspirator of the protagonist (Shahid) and his performance and character have received a lot of love from the fans.

In a chat with DNA, Bhuvan traces his journey and talks about the ‘maddening’ response to his character Firoz in Farzi. “I am still soaking in the love that is coming through,” says Bhuvan, adding, “Absolutely phenomenal response! It’s impossible for me to keep track of all the comments so whenever someone sends me a screenshot, I read it and see it. Otherwise, if I start reading all the messages and comments, my phone will burn. It’s overwhelming.”

Bhuvan began his career as an actor a decade ago with small roles in films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Tevar. Over the years, he has worked in a number of other films and shows and even received flak for his performance at times. Bhuvan admits that some performances have not been up to the mark. “It’s important for me when my friends tell me I have done a good job because they know me well. Every time I do a bad job, they are the first people who will criticize me and especially my family. And there have been films where I have done sh***y jobs, I won’t deny that,” he confesses.

A graduate of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he credits some lessons from the late Irrfan Khan there for his approach to acting. Bhuvan recalls, “One of the teachers in FTII, where I studied, was Irrfan sahib. One day, he was telling us about how a lot of effort goes into looking effortless on screen. But you have to ultimately look effortless on screen. But that effort is there in the background. But you can’t think about it otherwise you start to overact.”

In Farzi, Bhuvan’s Firoz has been called the ‘breakout performance’ by some critics. The actor admits that playing a semi-comic relief in an intense show can be tricky. “Characters like Firoz are very tricky because you know your actor is a little melodramatic. You have to restrain yourself from being carried away because the lines are just so funny. But when you start focusing on making it funny for the others, you look like trying too hard,” he explains.

Farzi also stars Regina Cassandra, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Zakir Hussain. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.

