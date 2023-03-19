Search icon
Meet Bhanushree, Allu Arjun's Varudu co-star who was blocked by South superstar on Twitter

Allu Arjun’s Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Saturday (March 18) shared a screenshot showing that the Pushpa star had blocked her on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Bhanushree Mehra-Allu Arjun

In a surprising turn of events, Allu Arjun’s Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Saturday (March 18) shared a screenshot showing that the Pushpa star had blocked her on Twitter. Varudu released in 2019 and it failed miserably at the box-office.

 “If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter,” Bhanushree tweeted.

After Bhanusharee’s tweet went viral, Allu Arjun fans claimed that the actress is blaming the South superstar for her failed career. Later, Bhanushree shared another tweet revealing that Allu Arjun had unblocked on Twitter.

Who is Bhanushree Mehra?

Bhanushree or Bhanu Sri Mehra hails from Amritsar, Punjab. She has completed her schooling in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and then came to Mumbai to pursue her graduation in Mass Media. Bhanushree made her acting debut in 2010 with Gunasekhar's Varudu with Allu Arjun.

The film proved to be a dud at the box-office. Before Varudu, Bhanushree had a cameo appearance in Bollywood film Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Bhanu Shree has acted in some other films like Udhayan alongside Arulnithi. She has acted in some Punjabi films too. She also acted in a Hindi film titled Boyss Toh Boyss Hain.

