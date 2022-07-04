Man of Multiple Talents, Krishna Pimple To Offer Music Lovers An Interesting Collaboration

Rarely does one comes across a person who is immensely talented, successful and a good human being at the same time. Krishna Pimple is one of those gems we have in India who doesn't just carry several talents but also intends to boost the economy of the nation by helping others.

The filmmaker and entrepreneur has made a great name in India thanks to his contribution to the film industry as well as other services his companies provide. Krishna has produced films like Abhi Abhi, Choukat, and Gharat including many short films and documentaries. Now he is ready with as many as 11 upcoming short films and movies.

But he is not limited to producing movies as he also holds the responsibilities of being a lifelong member of IMPPA and Founder and Trustee of Dadasaheb Phalke MSK trust. Furthermore, Krishna is active internationally as well as he is the Hon. Counsel of the United Republic of Tanzania for Southern India. Here, he is actively involved in Cultural and film exchange between India & Tanzania and other African nations.

The latest update regarding the same is that Krishna is all set to collaborate with the best musicians and singers from Tanzania. The artists from Tanzania will visit India to do musical shows, record music videos, albums and singles.

Since Indian Music is already popular in Tanzania, the collaboration between the talent of both countries is likely to boost opportunities and offer more interesting & soulful music to music lovers. Krishna Pimple is working towards this excellent cross-cultural initiative along with Tejal Pimple & Parth Dave.

Krishna Pimple is also the founder of CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd which has a turnover of Rs 370 crores & group turnover is Rs. 700 crores annually. Besides this, he handles 42 offices with almost 25000 employees all over India. But apart from being a filmmaker and entrepreneur, he is also a nation builder with a great focus on transforming the nation for the better.

“I believe one can bring in the change & contribute to transform India from current rickety economy to a self-reliant nation," he says.

It's the dream of Krishna to contribute to boosting India's economy and helping others in making money. “As a businessman, my main objective is not only to make money but also serve the people in any capacity. Spending lots of money on self does not make you rich but helping others to grow is what makes you richer," he says.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)