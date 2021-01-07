Mammootty's photos with wife Sulfath, Mohanlal go viral for right reasons

Megastar Mammootty, who has ruled the Malayalam film industry or Mollywood for several decades, leaves his fans in awe, every time he steps out in public.

The 'Ganagandharvan' actor who made headlines for his chic look at producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's wedding reception in December, is now in news for his latest viral photos that are taking the internet by storm.

In one of the photos shared by a fan page, Mammootty is seen [posing for a click with his wife Sulfath. In the picture, the 'Mamangam' star is seen in a denim-on-denim look, while sporting a grown beard and hair. On the other hand, his better half looks lovely in a traditional kurta set, smiling for the capture as she covers her head with a dupatta.

Take a look.

The second photo for which the megastar has been making headlines is that with another Mollywood icon, Mohanlal.

On Thursday, the 'Lucifer' actor took to his Instagram handle to share a happy photo with his 'big brother' aka Mammootty. In the picture, the two superstars can be seen sharing a light moment as they smile while discussing something. In the picture, while Mammootty is seen sporting a pink shirt, Mohanlal is seen acing a black shirt with big self-checks.

The photo, which has been captioned "with Ichakka" by Mohanlal, was apparently shot in Kochi.

Take a look:

Earlier, the two megastars were snapped together at producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's wedding reception where the stars were seen incidently twinning in black outfits. It was for the first time in over a year that the two stars were snapped together at an event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Drishyam 2' directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal is all set for an OTT release this year, while his Priyadarshan directorial 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' is slated for a release in March this year.

On the other hand, Mammootty's Jofin T Chacko directed 'The Priest' and Santosh Vishwanath's 'One' are both set to release in theatres in 2021.