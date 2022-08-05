Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's stylist reveals why actor wearing Rs 199 worth chappals in movie promotions

Liger Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Liger. But even before the film's release, the Arjun Reddy star possesses a loyal fan base. Vijay is deeply invested in the film, and he is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting it with his co-star Ananya Panday.

During these promotions, one thing that stood out or rather surprised many is Vijay's chappals. Vijay was seen wearing plain footwear during the events, and he has ditched high-fi, fancy shoes. Even Ranveer Singh was surprised over Deverakonda's choice. Vijay's public appearance has grabbed attention, and many were left baffled thinking his reason behind adopting a chappal worth Rs 199.

READ: Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals, Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction goes viral

Well, if reports are to be concerned, then Vijay has deliberately chosen to wear a simple chappal because his character in the film is an underdog, and he wants to stay connected with the character. As per a report of Pinkvilla, Vijay's stylist has confirmed that the actor himself suggested the idea of adopting a chappal for the promotions, as this will be true to his character. The portal quoted a VD's frequent stylist Harmann who stated, "Liger promotions has been something I was really really looking forward to. There were so many brands and designers constantly following up to construct/design looks for Vijay. I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let's be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look."

See, that is the reason why Vijay was spotted promoting the film in chappal and travelling in local trains. The star wants to connect himself with the masses, and he has successfully done it. Vijay's footwear become a rage, and his die-hard fans are going gaga over his simplicity. Liger Saala Crossbreed will release in cinemas on August 25.