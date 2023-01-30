Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

KRK pitches for Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to be PM candidate, says ‘2024 elections will be interesting’

KRK, who is known for his outlandish tweets, once again talked about Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan, this time pitching him as a PM candidate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

KRK pitches for Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to be PM candidate, says ‘2024 elections will be interesting’
KRK and Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan (File photo)

Self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is known for his outlandish movie reviews and tweets on certain issues and actors in Bollywood. Along with several others, KRK has also hopped on the bandwagon and talked about Pathaan.

After suggesting that the movie Pathaan should be renamed to something else, KRK has once again talked about the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, this time ideating his entry into Indian politics ahead of the 2024 elections.

Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter has said that if the opposition parties banded together and declared Shah Rukh Khan as their Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls, then the elections in 2024 will be “very interesting”.

 

 

Amid the success of Pathaan, KRK wrote, “If entire opposition comes together and declare @iamsrk next PM candidate, then 2024 elections can become very interesting.” The Twitter followers of KRK had some very interesting responses to his tweets.

One of the netizens replied to his tweet and said, “What about KRK being the next PM candidate”, while another Twitter user wrote on the social media platform, “this is the most polite tweet I have read on KRK’s account.”

The general elections will be conducted in 2024 in the country, where the entire country will vote to elect the next Prime Minister and central government in India. The elections will be conducted in May 2024, and KRK has pitched that SRK should be the opposition candidate, against PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has made his comeback on the big screen with his movie Pathaan, which has been declared a smash hit in just the first week of its release. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was making waves with controversies before its release.

READ | Pathaan: KRK says 'I was wrong' and Shah Rukh Khan was 100% right, reveals why

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.