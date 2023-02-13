KGF star Yash, Kantara's Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar meet PM Narendra Modi; discuss Kannada cinema

Yash and Rishab Shetty with PM Narendra Modi

Stalwarts of Kannada cinema – Yash, Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Vijay Kiragandur – met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru during his visit to the state. The pictures show the two actors and the two filmmakers shake hands with PM Modi and pose with him inside the Raj Bhavan.

Hombale Films, which produced both KGF and Kantara, the hits of Yash and Shetty, tweeted the pictures from their official account. “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia,” read the caption alongside.

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/LwI6iHNblR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 13, 2023

As per a statement from the production house, the team also discussed different aspects about the entertainment industry like number of theatres in the state, effect of cinema and how it can bring about a boost in the economy.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the highets-grossing Kannada film ever and one of the hightes-grossing Indian films too, with a worldwide gross of over Rs 1200 crore. KGF: Chapter 1 is the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Both films helped catapult Yash to national stardom. Sandwiched between the two is Kantara with a worldwide gross of over Rs 400 crore. The film, directed by and Starring Shetty, was a sleeper hit of last year. Vijay Kiragandur produced all three films. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of late Puneeth Rajkumar, has produced hits like Gandhada Gudi and Crossroads.

Hombale Films recently announced that Kantara is getting a prequel, which Shetty is currently developing. There are also murmurs that KGF: Chapter 3 may also be greenlit soon but the makers have said that the plan is in very early stages for now.