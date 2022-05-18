KGF Chapter 2: Shankar Shanmugham reviews film, Yash reacts

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Yash as Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 has broken several box office records and has been praised by several artists from the Indian film industry. The latest to join the KGF Chapter 2 bandwagon is the acclaimed director Shankar Shanmugham.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 17, Shankar informed that he has finally seen the film and reviewed it as he wrote, "Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling, Screenplay &Editing. A bold move to intercut action & dialogue worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience. @anbariv Terrific Fire, claps and bouquets to the Team".

The star of the film Yash thanked him and replied, "Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir. As I have always told you, you are one of my inspirations and these words make me feel truly honored." Even the director Prashanth quote tweeted him and wrote, "Thank you so much @shankarshanmugh sir. Appreciation from the master himself makes this even more special!".

Talking about the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, KGF Chapter 2 currently stands in the third position behind Aamir Khan's Dangal at the top and SS Rajamaouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the second spot. Shankar's 2.0 is the eighth on the list.

2.0, released in 2018, was the sequel to Enthiran (Robot), the blockbuster Tamil science-fiction action film that came out in 2010. Superstar Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the humanoid robot Chitti and was also seen as Chitti 3.0 whereas Akshay Kumar played the antagonist named Pakshi Rajan in the Shankar directorial.



Meanwhile, Shankar is currently busy shooting his untitled big-budget next film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.