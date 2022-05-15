KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer creates HISTORY, becomes 2nd film to earn Rs 1,000 crore in India

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Starring Yash as Rocky Bhai and helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 continues to break records at the box office. And now, the action-packed entertainer has only become the second film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India after SS Rajamouli's period epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Taking to his Twitter account, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "#KGF2 creates HISTORY in India. CROSSES ₹1000 cr at the domestic BO. First ever Sandalwood movie and 2nd movie of all time to achieve this HIMALAYAN feat." In another tweet, he mentioned the two movies in the Rs 1,000 crore club, "₹1000 cr club in India #Baahubali2 #KGFChapter2".

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017, had collected Rs 1,429 crores in India and was the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015. KGF Chapter 2 is also the sequel to KGF Chapter 1 released in 2018 and follows the story of Yash' Rocky Bhai conquering the empire of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) after killing Garuda at the climax of the first film.



Talking about the global box office, the Yash starrer is marching towards the Rs 1,200 crore mark as it has already collected Rs 1,185.17 crore and is still running successfully at the theatres across the world. On Saturday, May 14, Manobala had tweeted the worldwide box office figures in his tweet that read, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office MARCHING towards ₹1200 cr club Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr Week 5 Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.34 cr Total - ₹ 1185.17 cr".

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.