KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version of Yash's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore mark

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Headlined by Yash as Rocky Bhai and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 continues its dream run at the box office. The Hindi version of the film is inching closer to the Rs 450 crore mark and is giving stiff competition to Marvel's latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Shattering all box office records, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has already become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati whose Hindi version had collected Rs 511 crores.

Taking to his Twitter handle on May 13, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared that the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has grossed Rs 420.70 crore as he wrote, "#KGF2 stays steady, despite a strong opponent [#DoctorStrange] and reduced screens + shows... Mass circuits driving its biz... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 420.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

#KGF2 stays steady, despite a strong opponent [#DoctorStrange] and reduced screens + shows... Mass circuits driving its biz... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 420.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/42IpAx7NuC May 13, 2022

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh had shared the week-wise earnings of the film as his tweet read, "#KGF2 biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 268.63 [Thu release; 8 days] Week 2: ₹ 80.18 cr Week 3: ₹ 49.14 cr Week 4: ₹ 22.75 cr Total: ₹ 420.70 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

#KGF2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 268.63 [Thu release; 8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 80.18 cr

Week 3: ₹ 49.14 cr

Week 4: ₹ 22.75 cr

Total: ₹ 420.70 cr#India biz. #Hindi version.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/eMAC3dARj1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2022

READ | KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film overtakes RRR, becomes highest-grosser of 2022



Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.