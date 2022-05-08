KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film breaches Rs 1,100 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Headlined by Yash and helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 has achieved the extraordinary feat of crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark at the global box office, becoming only the fourth Indian movie to do so after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's two films namely Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, May 7, entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared the weekly earnings of the action-packed entertainer along with mentioning that the film has crossed Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. His tweet read, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹1100 cr gross mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr Total - ₹ 1104.73 cr 4th Indian movie to enter this PRESTIGIOUS club."

The Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has also created several records at the box office grossing over Rs 400 crore as it claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore net mark at the Hindi box office within seven days.



Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.