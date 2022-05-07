KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Film's Hindi version crosses Rs 400 crore mark

File Photo

The box office success of KGF Chapter 2 continues. The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has grossed over Rs 400 crore and its total collections are anticipated to gross more than RRR soon.

Confirming about the Hindi collection, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi. First-ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.”



#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi.



First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.

The Hindi version of the film has already surpassed Rs 400 crore in box office receipts. KGF Chapter 2 is only the second Hindi film to reach this achievement, after Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs 511.30 crore in India over its lifetime.

A few days ago, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “"BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Thursday.”

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

According to a report in TOI, a popular OTT giant has purchased the streaming rights to KGF Chapter 2 for a record price of roughly Rs 320 crores. The Yash-starrer will reportedly start streaming in all five languages on the OTT platform on May 27: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Earlier reports stated that KGF Chapter 2 would be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, no formal confirmation has been given.