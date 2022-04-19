KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: Film enters Rs 600 crore club, is 9th highest-grossing Indian movie

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection worldwide/File photo

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. In just 5 days, the Yash starrer film has wreaked havoc at the box office and entered the Rs 600 crore club at the worldwide box office. With this, KGF Chapter 2 has also become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14.

As per film and industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 collected a total of Rs 625.12 crore at the worldwide box office.

"#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office

ENTERS ₹600 club in just 5 days.

Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 73.29 cr

Total - ₹ 625.12 cr

Becomes the 9th HIGHEST grossing movie of all time. [Indian Films] #Yash #KGF2," read Vijayabalan's tweet.

In another tweet, Manobala listed the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time with Dangal topping the chart and KGF Chapter 2 on ninth position.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version has been smashing records too. With a grand opening on the release day and becoming the highest 2nd day grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 219 crores nett in the Hindi belt and Rs 259 crores gross in its 5-day run at the box office.

With this pace, KGF Chapter 2 is likely to surpass the lifetime business of Dangal in India which stands at Rs 387 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz."

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB April 19, 2022

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, KGF Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics. It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

Also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.