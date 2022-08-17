Karthikeya 2 Hindi: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri congratulates team on film's phenomenal success

Vivek Agnihotri-Karthikeya 2/File photos

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek wrote, "आपने #Karthikeya2 देखी की नहीं? Congrats @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial and the entire team for well deserved success."

The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 opened with just 53 shows on Day 1. However, looking at the audience's interest in the film, the shows of Karthikeya 2 were increased to 1575+ shows by Day 5.

As for the box office collection of Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), Taran Adarsh noted in atweet on Tuesday that the film had collected Rs 1.45 crore in 3 days. "#Karthikeya2 #Hindi witnesses remarkable growth on Day 3 [+292.86%]... Word of mouth has come into play... Phenomenal trending on extremely low screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 1.45 cr. HINDI version."

#Karthikeya2 #Hindi witnesses remarkable growth on Day 3 [+292.86%]... Word of mouth has come into play... Phenomenal trending on extremely low screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 1.45 cr. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/Il1DhqXihu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022



Meanwhile, the unit of director Chandoo Mondeti's Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which is ecstatic with the audience's response to the film, also thanked the audience, the media and the well wishers of the film its gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, the film's producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna."

"In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well wishers and the audience for making Karthikeya 2 a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!"