Arjun Kapoor brutally trolled for his comments on boycott trends, netizens say 'ab iski movies ko...'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who recently opened up about social media tredns and the calls by a section of netizens for boycott of Hindi films, is being brutally trolled online for his remarks.

Of late, social media users have been calling of boycott of Bollywood films citing various reasons such as nepotism, actors' alleged anti-Hindu and anti-India statements, among others. Some trade experts believe that these social media boycott trends have had a huge impact on the business of films released in theatres and is one of the reasons why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Askhay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan flopped miserably at the box office. The latest victims of the boycott trend are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha.

Meanwhile, opening up on the boycott trend, Arjun Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he think the industry has made a mistake by "being silent about it". He said, "...that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that 'our work will speak for ourselves'."

READ: Netizens call for #BoycottPathanMovie, SRK fans trend Pathan First Day First Show and India Awaits Pathan

He added, "You know you don't always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film." He further added, "ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai (This has started happening a lot now. It is unfair)."

Now, Arjun Kapoor is being massively trolled online for his remarks calling for Bollywood to come together against the boycott trends with netizens targetting the Ek Villain Returns actor with mean comments about his career while reminding him of his flop films.

"Ab ye Arjun Kapoor ki movies ko kaise Boycott kare jab Pehle se hi itni flop hoti hai iski movies," wrote a Twitter user. " New Pappu of Bollywood gang," wrote another. "Iski movie to Waise hi flop hoti hai.dekhane to koi jata hai nahi.Frustration me bol raha hai..Waise public movie dekha ya nahi..ye public ki choice hai. ye public ka baap nahi hai.public mai-baap hota hai beta.Tera product public ko pasand nahi hai to dekhe kyu," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some tweets below:

Ab ye #ArjunKapoor ki movie ko kaise #Boycott kare jab Pehle se hi itni flop hoti hai iski movies ..... August 16, 2022

#BoycottbollywoodForever #ArjunKapoor



Arjun Kapoor says “Bollywood was too 'decent', kept quiet against trolling, ab jyada hone laga hai !!I think we made a mistake by keeping silent”



Boney Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor - pic.twitter.com/U3oZ1FuUF0 — Doc Saab (@The_Daxaab) August 17, 2022

#ArjunKapoor talks about uniting bollywood,



Meanwhile the audience searching talent in his acting.. pic.twitter.com/rs5r2IpGdF — Satyam (@satyam_2044) August 17, 2022

#ArjunKapoor #Bollywood



Arjun Kapoor trying to Get a Boycott Call for his Movies to gain Attention.



Public : pic.twitter.com/Vm6mDPRB20 — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 16, 2022

Iski movie to Waise hi flop hoti hai.dekhane to koi jata hai nahi.Frustration me bol raha hai..Waise public movie dekha ya nahi..ye public ki choice hai. ye public ka baap nahi hai.public mai-baap hota hai beta.Tera product public ko pasand nahi hai to dekhe kyu



#ArjunKapoor — RAVI ADITYA (@SanatanAditya) August 17, 2022



Bollywood has had several flops this year with a handful of films making money at the box office. Films with superstars such as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar too failed to draw audience to the theatres. Meanwhile, the only hits that the Hindi film industry witnessed this year are Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files.

Now, all eyes are on Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.