Kantara Chapter 1 first look: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

The first look of Kantara Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, has been released. The upcoming film is the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, that earned more than Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide last year.

The Kannada language film Kantara became one of the biggest blockbusters last year as it grossed more than Rs 400 crore globally against its reported budget of just Rs 16 crore. Rishab Shetty, the actor and director, had already announced that he is working on the prequel and on Monday, its title Kantara Chapter 1 and first look were revealed by the production house Hombale Films.

The video showcased an ominous and captivating look of the actor-director Rishab and provides a glimpse into his visionary world. The familiar roar that echoed in the first installment is back, setting the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all. The first look has created an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue with Shetty's 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar.

Netizens have already labelled the prequel as 'cinematic masterpiece' after just seeing its first look. A netizen commented under the YouTube video, "The first look sends shivers down the spine, a tantalizing glimpse into a cinematic masterpiece that promises to etch its indelible mark on the soul", while another wrote, "This is not just a first look, this is statement that Kantara is here to destroy everything." Fans have also stated that they are "super excited" to see the prequel on the big screen.

The filming for Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to kick off at the end of December as the movie is planned to release next year in seven languages, which includes Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. B Ajaneesh Loknath will continue his role as the music composer in the prequel. The cast details will be announced soon.

