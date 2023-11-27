Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 first look: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

Rohit Sharma makes social media comeback after World Cup Final heartbreak

Who is VK Pandian, the ex-IAS officer who has joined BJD in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik?

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

Rohit Sharma makes social media comeback after World Cup Final heartbreak

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Before Animal, 8 films where Ranbir Kapoor had daddy issues

7 healthy wintertime nuts and seeds

Biggest player release mistakes by teams in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 first look: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

The first look of Kantara Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, has been released. The upcoming film is the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, that earned more than Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kannada language film Kantara became one of the biggest blockbusters last year as it grossed more than Rs 400 crore globally against its reported budget of just Rs 16 crore. Rishab Shetty, the actor and director, had already announced that he is working on the prequel and on Monday, its title Kantara Chapter 1 and first look were revealed by the production house Hombale Films.

The video showcased an ominous and captivating look of the actor-director Rishab and provides a glimpse into his visionary world. The familiar roar that echoed in the first installment is back, setting the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all. The first look has created an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue with Shetty's 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar.

Netizens have already labelled the prequel as 'cinematic masterpiece' after just seeing its first look. A netizen commented under the YouTube video, "The first look sends shivers down the spine, a tantalizing glimpse into a cinematic masterpiece that promises to etch its indelible mark on the soul", while another wrote, "This is not just a first look, this is statement that Kantara is here to destroy everything." Fans have also stated that they are "super excited" to see the prequel on the big screen.

The filming for Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to kick off at the end of December as the movie is planned to release next year in seven languages, which includes Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. B Ajaneesh Loknath will continue his role as the music composer in the prequel. The cast details will be announced soon.

READ | Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Punit Renjen, school dropout who couldn't afford fees, became first Asian-American CEO of....

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

Not Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal; Mukesh Ambani is India's biggest debtor with a debt of...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost Rs 12000 crore net worth, is now homeless, know his tragic story

Keep your documents safe and accessible with amazing file folders on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE