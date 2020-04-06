Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44

Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passed away on Monday at the age of 44. He was diagnosed with gastric and liver infection and was admitted at a hospital in Bengaluru. His untimely death has shocked many and several celebrities are grieving about it. Earlier, a statement was released concerning Prakash's death which read as "Despite all the treatment measures, he is still in a critical state. We are keeping at constant check on his health and are keeping his family updated on the same."

For the uninitiated, Prakash earned the name 'Bullet' as he was often seen riding Royal Enfield Bullet in movies. He has been a part of more than 300 films and worked for more than two decades in the Kannada film industry. His movies include Dhruva, Partha, Omkara, Ambi, Mast Maja Maadi, Aithalakkadi, Jackie, Mallikarjuna, Rajani Kantha, Pungi Daasa, Rose, Aryan, Rhaatee, Male, Luv U Alia, Mr Airavata, Ganga, Bettanagere, Alone, Kathe Chitrakathe Nirdeshana Puttanna, Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole, Akira, Jaggu Dada to name a few.

In the year 2015, Bullet Prakash forayed into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had also participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada version.

As per reports in India Today, Bullet Prakash lost about 35 kgs due to health issues and stopped shooting for any projects from the past three months.

Rest in Peace!