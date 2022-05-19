Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal OTT release: When, where to watch Samantha-Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara's romcom

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal/File photo

Starring three big stars from the South film industry - Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara, the Tamil language comatic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released on April 28 to positive reviews and within a month of its release, the film is ready for its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.

Taking to its social media channels, Disney+ Hostar released an innovative clip in which the characters of the film Rambo (Vijay), Khatija (Samantha), and Kanmani (Nayanthara) are added to a WhatsApp group by the film's director Vignesh Shivan, who then later adds Disney+ Hotstar in the same chat group.

The streaming platform is seen announcing the film's release date in the group much to the excitement of the other members. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is also added in the end to the same group, who joins in the celebration and shares a small audio clip of the uplifting song Two Two Two from the soundtrack.

Captioning the clip, the OTT giant wrote, "Get the red carpet rolling, Kanmani and Khatija are here! #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal starts streaming from 27th May".

In the romantic comedy, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While his two love interests are played by Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly and Samantha as Khatija Begum.



On its release, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal received appreciation from the audience and the critics for the brilliant performance of its three leading stars, beautiful cinematography, and lovely music, while it was panned for its outdated plot and lengthy duration.

One-half of the film's leading actress Nayanthara and the director Vignesh, who are romantically linked with each other, had also produced the film under their production banner Rowdy Pictures.