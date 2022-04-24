Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to team CSK, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo's reel on her film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Dhoni

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enthralled as IPL's popular team Chennai Super Kings are dancing to the popular song from her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). Team CSK uploaded a reel on their Insta which shows, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad and others are enjoying the beats of KRK's hit song Two Two Two.

The song has become a rage on digital, and Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara fans are going gaga over their chemistry in the song. CSK's reel on the song boosts the buzz for the film more, and thus the leading star Samantha expressed her happiness over their gesture. The Family Man actress shared the reel on her Insta stories and called it "The best."

Check out Samantha's reaction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil rom-com 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' has already become one of the awaited films. The teaser and the poster have been an instant hit among the masses, and people are finding the trio's natural chemistry humourous. Previously, director Vignesh Shivan has charmed fans by uploading a behind-the-scenes video clip from the sets of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Enjoy the song Two Two Two

Sharing the video clip on Instagram, the director wrote in the caption, "When I made Titanic with one Jack and two Roses! Special Clip from BTS for all the `Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal` fans around. "The 53-second clip shows Nayanthara and Samantha reaching the shooting spot, dressed like Titanic's Rose aka Kate Winslet in for a song shoot. Even Vijay Sethupathi is spotted getting ready to appear like Leonardo Di Caprio's Jack Dawson.

Actress Samantha went on to post a picture of her with Nayanthara from the film on her Instagram page, saying, "20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special! To our special friendship Nayanthara! She`s not on social media but she sends you her love. Happy Twos Day." KRK will hit big screens on April 28.