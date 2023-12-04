Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Karthi and Raju Murugan's Japan will start streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages from December 11.

Headlined by Karthi, the Tamil heist action comedy Japan was released in the theatres on November 10 ahead of the Diwali festival. Written and directed by Raju Murugan, the film also starred Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton and Jithan Ramesh in the leading roles. Japan had received mostly negative reviews from audiences and critics.

Now, just after a month of its theatrical release, Japan will have its digital premiere. The OTT giant took to Netflix on Monday, December 4, and announced that the Karthi-starrer will start streaming on December 11 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The Netflix India South account on X (previously known as Twitter) shared the information as it wrote, "Intha kadhai-la thimingalam sikkuma sikkadha nu paaka neenga ready ah? (Are you ready to see whether or not the whale gets caught in this story?) #Japan, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 11 Dec."

Japan was a commercial failure as it only earned Rs 21.30 crore gross (Rs 18.17 crore net) in India and Rs 5.25 crore overseas, which totalled its worldwide box office earnings to Rs 26.55 crore, as per the entertainment tracking platform Sacnilk.com. It clashed with Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX, starring Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah.

Describing the film before its release, Raju Murugan had said in an official statement, "It’s a film centred around the character, encompassing various elements such as entertainment and family dynamics, while also reflecting the values often found in my films. This movie belongs to a zone that I haven’t explored before. It’s a delightful film."



