Headlines

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: ZPM crosses halfway mark, leads on 22 seats, says ECI trends

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Ratan Tata's manager Shantanu Naidu's dream car costs over Rs 1 crore, he wishes to buy Tata Motors’...

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Less expensive substitutes to pistachio (pista)

Most runs scored by a player from each IPL team

8 health benefits of eating dates 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film holds well, earns Rs 25.50 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Karthi and Raju Murugan's Japan will start streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages from December 11.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Karthi, the Tamil heist action comedy Japan was released in the theatres on November 10 ahead of the Diwali festival. Written and directed by Raju Murugan, the film also starred Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton and Jithan Ramesh in the leading roles. Japan had received mostly negative reviews from audiences and critics.

Now, just after a month of its theatrical release, Japan will have its digital premiere. The OTT giant took to Netflix on Monday, December 4, and announced that the Karthi-starrer will start streaming on December 11 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The Netflix India South account on X (previously known as Twitter) shared the information as it wrote, "Intha kadhai-la thimingalam sikkuma sikkadha nu paaka neenga ready ah? (Are you ready to see whether or not the whale gets caught in this story?) #Japan, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 11 Dec."

Japan was a commercial failure as it only earned Rs 21.30 crore gross (Rs 18.17 crore net) in India and Rs 5.25 crore overseas, which totalled its worldwide box office earnings to Rs 26.55 crore, as per the entertainment tracking platform Sacnilk.com. It clashed with Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX, starring Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah.

Describing the film before its release, Raju Murugan had said in an official statement, "It’s a film centred around the character, encompassing various elements such as entertainment and family dynamics, while also reflecting the values often found in my films. This movie belongs to a zone that I haven’t explored before. It’s a delightful film."

READ | Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

Assembly Elections 2023 results: BJP set to form govt in Rajasthan as it touches halfway mark

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film starts slow, earns Rs 5.50 crore

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Patan Result 2023 Live: CM Bhupesh Baghel ahead of nephew Vijay Baghel

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh results show people have faith in BJP, politics of development: PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE