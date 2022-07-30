Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger Amanda Cerny poses naked to support Ranveer Singh, video goes viral

Image source: Amanda Cerny Instagram, file photo

Ranveer Singh and his recent controversial nude photoshoot have grabbed global attention as Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger, model and social media influencer Amanda Cerny has stepped forward in support of the actor. Amanda has shown her support by following in Singh's footsteps, yeah, by baring-it-all.

Amanda posted a reel on her Instagram, in which she busy shopping in a mall, and while browsing the phone, she suddenly realised something. She stripped down her clothes and posed naked at different corners of the shopping centre.

Check out the reel

Cerny shared the video even on her Twitter feed, and that's where she revealed her true reason behind filming this video. In the post Amanda wrote, "Justice for Ranveer Singh" with laughing emoji.

Here's her tweet

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines ever since he went nude for a magazine photoshoot. His photos went viral, netizens started criticising him on social media. Bollywood stars expressed their opinions on his controversial photoshoot.

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor. Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it`s artistic freedom and I don`t think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

For the unversed, an FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The images from Ranveer`s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold`s famous photograph.