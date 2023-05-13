Search icon
'It becomes little uneasy...': Shriya Saran opens up about 'barriers' in Indian film industry, calls it 'one cinema'

Citing the example of Naatu Naatu's iconic win at the Oscars, Shriya emphasised that it's high time, people should stop categorising cinema.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Actress Shriya Saran opens up about the 'barriers' in cinema that make an artiste 'uncomfortable.' While promoting his newly-released film Music School, Saran spoke to Instant Bollywood. With the growing pan-India releases and cross-pollination of talents, Shriya stated that there is one cinema and one industry. She shared how the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu was called a song from an Indian film, and not from a Telugu film. 

Shriya said, "I feel like there’s one cinema, one industry. So, for instance, when Naatu Naatu was performed at Oscar, at first you all got to  know the word which probably you didn’t know (earlier) and then it was performed there it says Indian Cinema it wasn’t a Telugu song, it wasn’t a Telugu film it was an Indian film and so you have to appreciate that." 

The actress further suggested that people should stop dividing the industry and call it Indian cinema. She has shared her reason behind this, "The more you put these barriers, the more it becomes a little uneasy for a lot of people. So the more you say Bollywood and South it gets a little uncomfortable for someone from the South. I feel it’s Indian Cinema first of all.”

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR gained immense international recognition, and the song Naatu Naatu went on to win a Golden Globe and an Oscar under the Best Original Song category. Shriya's Music School also stars Sharman Joshi. The movie was released in cinemas on May 12 along with Vidyut Jammwal's IB71 and Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda-Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chatrapathi.  

