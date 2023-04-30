Shriya Saran loses cool at journalist saying ‘actresses lose shape' in old viral video, fans praise 'savage' response

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran was a part of two of the blockbuster films of 2022, Drishyam 2 and SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning RRR. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next film Music School. An old video of the actress is surfacing on the internet in which she can be seen refusing to answer a journalist who questioned her about how she maintains her physique after being there for so long in the industry and gave it back to her for not asking the same question to male actors.

In a 5-year-old interview with TV9 that is now going viral, Shriya Saran was asked how she maintains herself so well and the actress gave a befitting reply to the journalist. The video starts with the journalist asking Shriya Saran, "Even after so many years, unlike so many other stars, how are you maintaining like this?" The Drishyam actress replied, "I will answer this question, the day you ask every hero in the Telugu Film industry." The journalist further added, "I'm actually complimenting you." The actress then gave a savage reply to the journalist and said, "Is that a compliment? You are beautiful for a mother. I'm like no, you don't compliment a woman like that after having kids. A lot of people compliment my friends saying oh my god, I can't believe you have two kids, you are pretty for a mother."

Further, the journalist tries to justify her question and asks how she maintains herself so well because ‘many heroines start to become shapeless after a period of time’ to which Shriya gave a savage reply which is being widely appreciated by the fans, the actress said, “No, heroes do too. But you don't have the b***s to ask them that."

Shriya Saran’s fans appreciated the actress for giving it back to the journalist. One of the comments read, “She nailed it.” Another wrote, “clear and straight.” Another fan wrote, “She nailed it, especially you don’t have the b***s part.”

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be next seen in the movie Music School wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Sharman Joshi. The musical film will release in Telugu and Hindi and is directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and the music in the film is given by Ilaiyaraaja. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12.

