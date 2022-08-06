Search icon
In The SOOP- Friendcation: BTS’ V cries under blanket in recent episode, ARMY reacts

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung cried in the latest episode of In The Soop Frendication which also featured Peakboy, Park Hyunsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Credit: Hybe bears/YouTube

BTS ARMY got emotional when they saw V aka Kim Taehyung crying in the latest episode of In The Soop Frendication which also featured Peakboy, Park Hyunsik, Park Seojoon and Choi Woo Shik. The clip of the same is going viral on social media.

In the latest episode, V can be seen crying quietly, meanwhile, Wooga Squad members noticed him. They all came to him and asked why is he crying. V replied that he is just sad, he also revealed that his last year was disappointing. Hearing this Woo Shik says, but that year is gone and everyone had a bad year.

Watch video:     

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, speaking at the parliamentary session, said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the already shrinking pool of personnel resources due to low birth rates.

BTS` management, Big Hit, did not respond to a request for comment. "Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad," Lee said.

"As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more." The seven-member band announced a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, pleading exhaustion.

In April, a Big Hit official said some members were having a "hard time" because of uncertainties over the parliament debate, calling for a decision.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year, and they met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.
A South Korean think tank estimated in 2018 that BTS would bring an economic benefit totalling 56 trillion won ($43 billion) between 2014 and 2023.

 

