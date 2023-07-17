Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Rajinkanth's new song Hukum from his upcoming film Jailer has been trending on social media.

On Monday, the makers of Jailer released the lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song Hukum. Within 21 minutes, the song by Anirudh Ravichander got 3,03,000 views. Social media users praised the music composer and the actor.

Sharing the lyric video, the makers wrote, “Watch the official lyric video of the second single Hukum - Thalaivar Alappara from the movie Jailer. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh.” In no time, fans started reacting to the video, one of them wrote, “The lyrics is written by a true die hard fa. The meaning of the lyrics is giving me Goosebumps.”

The second one said, “Rajinikant is not just a word,its an emotion for millions of people across the world.” The third person commented, “Rajinikanth's songs have become an integral part of the Tamil film industry. They are not just melodies; they are an emotion that connects people and leaves an indelible mark on their hearts.” Another said, “Rajinikanth's songs have the power to transport you into a different world. His unmatched energy and style elevate the music to a whole new level, making every song an unforgettable experience.”

The Nelson-directed Jailer is being supported by talented music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and this trio already looks like a winner at the box office. The Hukum preview went viral in no time, and netizens are calling the film as 'great comeback' by Rajinikanth. A netizen wrote, "Eyes of the Tiger." Another netizen wrote, "A great comeback." One of the netizens wrote, "Even Karthick Subbaraj didn't Show this much Rage In Thalaivar Dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps always thalapathy." A fan wrote, "Everyone speaks about his style, fitness. But, oh man, what a terrific voice, he has been having... equally suits a villain as much as it suits for a hero.. he is a tailor-made gift for us."