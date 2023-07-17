Headlines

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

The Hollywood actors' strike: Everything you need to know in 10 points | Sag-Aftra Strike

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

6 food items to improve bowel movement

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Viking warrior

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Colombian rescuers find four children alive, including 11-month-old, in Amazon after plane crash

Meta launches Twitter's rival 'Threads': Here’s all you need to know about the new app

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Rajinkanth's new song Hukum from his upcoming film Jailer has been trending on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, the makers of Jailer released the lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song Hukum. Within 21 minutes, the song by Anirudh Ravichander got 3,03,000 views. Social media users praised the music composer and the actor.

Sharing the lyric video, the makers wrote, “Watch the official lyric video of the second single Hukum - Thalaivar Alappara from the movie Jailer. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh.” In no time, fans started reacting to the video, one of them wrote, “The lyrics is written by a true die hard fa.  The meaning of the lyrics is giving me Goosebumps.”

The second one said, “Rajinikant is not just a word,its an emotion for millions of people across the world.” The third person commented, “Rajinikanth's songs have become an integral part of the Tamil film industry. They are not just melodies; they are an emotion that connects people and leaves an indelible mark on their hearts.” Another said, “Rajinikanth's songs have the power to transport you into a different world. His unmatched energy and style elevate the music to a whole new level, making every song an unforgettable experience.”

The Nelson-directed Jailer is being supported by talented music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and this trio already looks like a winner at the box office. The Hukum preview went viral in no time, and netizens are calling the film as 'great comeback' by Rajinikanth. A netizen wrote, "Eyes of the Tiger." Another netizen wrote, "A great comeback." One of the netizens wrote, "Even Karthick Subbaraj didn't Show this much Rage In Thalaivar Dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps always thalapathy." A fan wrote, "Everyone speaks about his style, fitness. But, oh man, what a terrific voice, he has been having... equally suits a villain as much as it suits for a hero.. he is a tailor-made gift for us." 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE