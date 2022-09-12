Happy birthday Namjoon: Indian BTS ARMY celebrates RM's birthday by planting trees

Credit: ARMY PROJECTS OF INDIA/Instagram

BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon aka Namjoon or RM celebrated his 28th birthday today. His fans from all over the world took to social media and wished the K-pop singer. Even Desi BTS ARMY (Indian BTS ARMY) celebrated the singer’s birthday by planting trees.

An Instagram page named ‘ARMY PROJECTS INDIA’ shared photos of BTS fans planting trees on Namjoon’s birthday. Sharing the photos, the page wrote, “Happy Birthday to president Namjoon! To celebrate his amazing PERSONA, the Indian ARMY came together to donate & volunteer to plant 534 TREES! It's also pretty cool to note that we planted 12 varieties for him AND 5+3+4=12. it was really meant to be guys. #namjoonbirthday #namjooning #HappyNamjoonDay.”

Take a look:

Take a look at ‘Happy birthday Namjoon’ wishes:

singing happy birthday to their namjoonie pic.twitter.com/MoKsBTVuTp September 11, 2022

Happy birthday to the purest soul, namjoonie #HAPPYRMDAY pic.twitter.com/Z6KUQF3nTE — joonie day (@hourlytkhands) September 11, 2022

Earlier, RM confessed that BTS boys are getting closer to their 30s which is an expiry date for K-Pop bands. He also mentioned that he aims to have a long career and said, “I don’t like to divide the art world, but when I see the painters and visual artists, most of them get their fame after their death, their soul is a long time thing, a long period thing. Because somebody paints this in their 20s, changes their paintings in 30s, starts to make a sculpture in 40s. So when I see them, I could be brave, because I’m 29 in Korea, so when we turn 30 it’s a different thing. I’m still just a young man. But in a world of boy bands, turning 30 is something different in K-pop. That’s sad, but it’s a fact.”

He said, “I just want to make music like the timeless piece that I admire." While talking about BTS, he said, “When we try to see BTS, you have to see the fans, the ARMY because they are like the half, the other wing of the team, they are really special.” He added, “I was the first one to be a BTS member. So actually Mr. Bang just started the team with me.”