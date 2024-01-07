Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu impresses in massy avatar in Trivikram Srinivas' film, fans call it ‘masterpiece’

The trailer of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram has left fans excited.

Mahesh Babu is back to entertain the audience after Sarkaru Vaari Paata with his much-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram. The makers of the film finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film giving a glimpse into the actor's massy avatar. The trailer has taken social media by storm.

On Sunday, the makers released the trailer of Mahesh Babu-starrer in a grand trailer launch event. The trailer gave a glimpse of Mahesh Babu as Ramana, who delivers massy one-liners and throws punches with ease. It gives the introduction of several characters in the film like Ramya Krishnan, a mother who abandons her child, and Sreeleela, the girl who falls in love with Ramana. Not only this, it also shows Mahesh Babu in an action-packed avatar, killing the goons with ease and being emotional when it comes to his family.

Guntur Kaaram sees Mahesh as Vyra Venkat Ramana Reddy, Sreeleela as Keerthi aka Ammu and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Raji. Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Mahesh Achanta and Raghu Babu play key roles in the film. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is my Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.

Netizens also shared their excitement for the movie after watching the trailer. One of the comments read, "another blockbuster in the loading." Another user wrote, "No words to describe the trailer, its simply goosebumps. Jai Babu." Another wrote, "Trivikram knows how to take out the mass angle of Mahesh Babu." Another wrote, "Another masterpiece confirmed."

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sakranthi on January 12. The film will clash with Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav (January 13), Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga (January 14), Dhanush's Captain Miller on January 12, and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. Ravi Teja's Eagle was also supposed to release on January 12, however, it got postponed.