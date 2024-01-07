Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu impresses in massy avatar in Trivikram Srinivas' film, fans call it ‘masterpiece’

Headlines

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Makers of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan to donate sum from each ticket sold towards construction of Ram Mandir

'Everyone knows, they would...': Ex-India star's shocking 'ball-tampering' claim on PAK pacers for reverse swing

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina re-elected to parliament from Gopalganj-3 constituency

Watch: Aamir Khan grooves to ‘Tharki Chokro’ ahead of daughter Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in Udaipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Makers of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan to donate sum from each ticket sold towards construction of Ram Mandir

'Everyone knows, they would...': Ex-India star's shocking 'ball-tampering' claim on PAK pacers for reverse swing

Foods to increase stamina in men

Indian origin cricketers who have played for other countries

Star players traded to Mumbai Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Watch: Aamir Khan grooves to ‘Tharki Chokro’ ahead of daughter Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in Udaipur

Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu impresses in massy avatar in Trivikram Srinivas' film, fans call it ‘masterpiece’

This 10th-pass artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, now takes Rs 4 crore per film, is richest actor in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu impresses in massy avatar in Trivikram Srinivas' film, fans call it ‘masterpiece’

The trailer of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram has left fans excited.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahesh Babu is back to entertain the audience after Sarkaru Vaari Paata with his much-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram. The makers of the film finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film giving a glimpse into the actor's massy avatar. The trailer has taken social media by storm. 

On Sunday, the makers released the trailer of Mahesh Babu-starrer in a grand trailer launch event. The trailer gave a glimpse of Mahesh Babu as Ramana, who delivers massy one-liners and throws punches with ease. It gives the introduction of several characters in the film like Ramya Krishnan, a mother who abandons her child, and Sreeleela, the girl who falls in love with Ramana. Not only this, it also shows Mahesh Babu in an action-packed avatar, killing the goons with ease and being emotional when it comes to his family. 

Guntur Kaaram sees Mahesh as Vyra Venkat Ramana Reddy, Sreeleela as Keerthi aka Ammu and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Raji. Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Mahesh Achanta and Raghu Babu play key roles in the film. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is my Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.

Netizens also shared their excitement for the movie after watching the trailer. One of the comments read, "another blockbuster in the loading." Another user wrote, "No words to describe the trailer, its simply goosebumps. Jai Babu." Another wrote, "Trivikram knows how to take out the mass angle of Mahesh Babu." Another wrote, "Another masterpiece confirmed." 

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sakranthi on January 12. The film will clash with Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav (January 13), Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga (January 14), Dhanush's Captain Miller on January 12, and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. Ravi Teja's Eagle was also supposed to release on January 12, however, it got postponed. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

ISRO successfully tests futuristic fuel cell-based power system for a proposed space station

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close as Alia Bhatt walks by their side at Mumbai Airport, video goes viral

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's intervention, check details

New Hyundai Creta 2024 interiors revealed, to launch in India on…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE