Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Shakti's album This Moment won the Best Global Music Album at the 66th Grammy Awards 2024.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were presented on February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. India won big at the ceremony with Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s band Shakti winning the Best Global Music Album for This Moment. The band features English guitarist John McLaughlin, Indian violin player L. Shankar, percussionists Zakir Hussain and T. H. Vikku Vinayakram.

