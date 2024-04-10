Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit-Kohli in focus as MI, RCB eye second win of the season

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Foods that you must not refrigerate in summer

Box office collection of Bollywood's Eid releases

Lowest powerplay totals in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Priyamani comments on why south actresses are selective in working in Bollywood: 'Just because it's a Hindi film...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Malayalam star Mohanlal mourned the demise of Gandhimathi Balan, and said, "He will be missed, not just by the film fraternity, but also by his wide circle of friend."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 09:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Gandhimathi Balan (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the top film producers in Malayalam cinema during the '80s, Gandhimathi Balan (66), passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday. His film production firm was named Gandhimathi, and that’s how he came to be known as Gandhimathi Balan.

Balan burst into the Malayalam film industry as a producer when he was only in his late twenties with hit films such as 'Sukhamo Devi', 'Panchavadi Palam', and 'Thoovanathumbikal', among many others.

His films were directed by ace filmmakers such as Padmarajan, K.G. George, and Joshy, to name a few. In all, he produced 33 films and though he moved out of film production in the latter part of his career, he remained a go-to person for many young producers who sought his advice to make their films successful.

A few years back, Balan along with his daughter had started a cyber-forensic startup company. Condolences started to pour in as soon as the news of Balan's demise spread. Calling Balan his elder brother, superstar Mohanlal, who worked in some of the late producer's most successful films, said their ties went beyond work.

"He was not keen to make money through his films but was rather particular about the quality of his movies. He will be missed, not just by the film fraternity, but also by his wide circle of friends. He was an enigmatic personality,” said Mohanlal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Why did mob attack NIA team in West Bengal?

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar Pahariya in style, arrives at Maidaan screening wearing his name's...

Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals for Marathi new year celebration

Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

Canada's spy agency claims China interfered with last two elections won by Trudeau

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement