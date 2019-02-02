First Look poster out! Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer film titled Mr Local, set for summer 2019 release

Sivakarthikeyan's next film with director Rajesh has been titled Mr Local. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and the project is currently in the post-production stage. The first look poster of the film featuring Sivakarthikeyan was unveiled on Saturday evening. The makers have confirmed that the film, which is produced by Gnanavelraja's Studio Green, will hit the screens worldwide in summer 2019.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film, which marks her second collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan after director Mohan Raja's social drama Velaikkaran. Hip-hop Tamizha has been roped in to compose the music for the film, which is tipped to be a full-fledged comedy entertainer. This is the first time that Hip-hop Tamizha is scoring the music for the film, which will be the first release of Sivakarthikeyan in 2019.

While there are rumors that the film is an official Tamil remake of Telugu superhit Nenu Local which starred Nani and Keerthy Suresh as leads, sources close to the team have denied the news and have confirmed that it's a fresh subject.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently on a break since the shooting of his film with director Ravi Kumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame has been temporarily put on hold. Siva will next start shooting for his untitled project with director PS Mithran, who delivered a blockbuster in Irumbu Thirai last year with Vishal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Siva has also lined up a film with Thaanaa Serndha Koottam filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which is likely to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.