Divya Agarwal's curt reply to Instagram user asking her if she is a virgin wins the internet

Divya Agarwal

Actress and reality show star Divya Agarwal had her fans rolling in laughter after one of her replies to a rather odd question to an AMA went viral. Divya held an ask me anything session with her fans on Wednesday on Instagram, answering queries about her life, career, and recent engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

However, one of her followers decided to send in the question: ‘Are you a virgin?’ Far from ignoring it, or chastising the follower, Divya shared the question and answered, ‘Yes’. After a few fan clubs shared the repsonse on social media, many fans praised Divya. “That is one way to answer trolls,” wrote one. Others, however, advised Divya to ignore these questions.

Divya had recently taken strong offence to being labelled a gold digger by trolls after her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar. Talking to Bombay Times, Divya said, “I have won reality shows and have been a part of three web shows… I am an independent girl. Also, can’t a woman want a partner who is also settled in his career? Is that being a gold digger? If I was a gold digger, I would not have worked hard and built a career, I would have found a rich guy and settled down.”

Divya recently also faced controversy after her ex-noyfriend Varun Sood’s sister alleged that the actress had not returned some ancestral jewellery he had gifted her. Prior to this, Varun had, in an interview, also made a similar claim. Responding to this, Divya had said that Varun ‘could have avoided the question’. Adding that he should respect the boundaries, she said that ‘one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now’.

Divya Agarwal is best known for her appearances on reality shows Spiltsvilla, Ace of Space, and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the web series Raagini MMS Returns 2, following which she has appeared in shows like Cartel and Abhay. Divya has also performed dance numbers in a couple of films.