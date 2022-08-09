Director T Suriavelan’s First Exclusive interview about Naam 2 Series

Q: Is Nagamalini part of Naam 2?

A: Yes. Nagamalani is an intergal part of the story. Her introduction in Naam2 sets the tone for the series and what happens next as the story unfolds.

Q: Where is Shiva?

A: When we last saw Shiva, he was a fugitive on the run. His story continues in season 2. Will he get his justice? Watch the series to find out.

Q: New Characters and their importance?

A: The new Characters add depth and excitement to the existing plot. We’ve tried to keep things relatable and to keep you on the edge of your seat. An emotionally driven performance awaits you in the new season of the show.

Q: The mask and forest atmospheres in title reveal?

A: As cryptic as it is shown on the title reveal, the forest holds its secrets as much as the mask hides its own. All will be revealed when the first episodes airs.

Q: Posters and it’s subliminal messages?

A: There are many clues to the story in each poster. We’ve left little easter eggs for fans of the show to discover. Certain posters need scrutinising to sieve and sift out clues. A holistic and interactive experience between Naam fans and our team.

