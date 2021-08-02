Dino Morea's FIRST look as regal yet ferocious warlord from 'The Empire' is out
Directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, 'The Empire' promises a world-class viewing experience.
Touted to be the biggest and grandest show ever created in India, The Empire is coming soon for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.
Presenting a warrior, a combat and one-of-a-kind champion; Disney+ Hotstar revealed the ferocious and menacing first look of chocolate-boy Dino Morea in the upcoming series The Empire, a magnum opus mounted on an unprecedented scale. The dynamic actor returns to Disney+ Hotstar after the resounding success of Hostages 2, this time to leave an indelible impression with his look as a ruthless warlord. Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series tracing the origins of a dynasty promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before. It is touted to be the biggest and the grandest show ever created in India.
See his first look here-
Actor Dino Morea said, “My look in The Empire is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet may be desirable. Could probably make the audience feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look.”
Directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), The Empire promises a world-class viewing experience and will release soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.