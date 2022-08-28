Delhi Crime 2 star Adil Hussain calls Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino 'one of most overrated filmmakers'

Adil Hussain-Quentin Tarantino/File photos

Adil Hussain, who plays police commissioner Kumar Vijay in the International Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime, has slammed Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and called him 'one of most overrated filmmakers in the history of cinema' because of the latter's comments on the celebrated French film director François Truffaut.

Quentin Tarantino, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Inglourious Basterds among others, compared Truffaut's works with another respected French director Claude Chabrol and called the former 'a bumbling amateur'.

In the September issue of the famous film magazine Sight & Sound, Tarantino has said, "(Chabrol’s) thrillers are drastically better than the abysmal Truffaut-Hitchcock movies, which I think are just awful. I’m not a Truffaut fan that much anyway. There are some exceptions, the main one being ‘The Story of Adele H.’ But for the most part, I feel about Truffaut like I feel about Ed Wood. I think he’s a very passionate, bumbling amateur."

Tarantino's comments on Truffaut didn't go down well with Adil Hussain who shared a news piece containing the Academy Award-winning director's remarks on his Twitter account on Sunday, August 28, and wrote, "Quentin Tarantino is one of most Overrated Film Makers in the History of Cinema. His comments Truffaut not be taken seriously!".

So sorry missed out writing two words. "the" and "On" August 28, 2022

Talking about Delhi Crime, the second season of the show premiered on Netflix on August 26 and has been getting rave reviews for its brilliant direction, edge-of-the-seat screenplay, and amazing performances from the entire cast led by Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.



READ | Delhi Crime Season 2 review: The making of a ruthless murderer

Apart from Shefali and Adil, the police procedural crime drama Delhi Crime boasts of a terrific ensemble including talented actors such as Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Gopal Datt, Denzil Smith, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Aakash Dahiya, and Yashaswini Dayama among others.