Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Created and directed by Vipul Shah, the Disney+ Hotstar show Commando features debutant Prem Parrijaa in the titular role of Commando Virat.

Director and producer Vipul Shah has extended his action film franchise Commando starring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma into an OTT show for Disney+ Hotstar titled Commando. However, the upcoming web series has the debutant Prem Parrijaa instead of Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role as Commando Virat, whereas The Kerala Story actress will reprise her role from the three films.

The teaser of the Commando series was unveiled by the makers on Monday, July 24, and it is laced with adrenaline-pumping action with a mix of punches and daredevil stunts thrown in. The 46-second-long clip starts off in a picturesque location of snow-clad mountains as the protagonist zips in on a dirt bike and makes his way to the screen. The teaser then goes into a full-blown action saga as one can also see Adah pulling off the fight sequences with finesse.

However, fans are disappointed to not find Vidyut Jammwal in the first look of the show. One Instagram user wrote, "No one can replace Vidyut", while another commented, "Commando is nothing without Vidyut". "Very bad idea, there is no Commando without the real action hero Vidyut". Several others shared their similar thoughts in the comments section.

The franchise began in 2013 with Commando: A One Man Army with Vidyut and Pooja Chopra in the leading roles. In the 2017 sequel Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Adah Sharma replaced Pooja as the leading lady and continued to share screen space with the IB 71 actor in Commando 3 in 2019.

Talking about the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Vipul Shah said in a statement, "Commando is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism, and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama, it is sure to grip the audience. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease."



READ | 'Man with a golden heart': Netizens appreciate Vidyut Jammwal as he cleans utensils for seva at Golden Temple