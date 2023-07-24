Headlines

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Viral: Woman's underwater barbie dance leaves netizens amazed, user says, 'Is physics a joke for you?'

Dhindhora Baja Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Dhindhora Baja Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Created and directed by Vipul Shah, the Disney+ Hotstar show Commando features debutant Prem Parrijaa in the titular role of Commando Virat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director and producer Vipul Shah has extended his action film franchise Commando starring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma into an OTT show for Disney+ Hotstar titled Commando. However, the upcoming web series has the debutant Prem Parrijaa instead of Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role as Commando Virat, whereas The Kerala Story actress will reprise her role from the three films.

The teaser of the Commando series was unveiled by the makers on Monday, July 24, and it is laced with adrenaline-pumping action with a mix of punches and daredevil stunts thrown in. The 46-second-long clip starts off in a picturesque location of snow-clad mountains as the protagonist zips in on a dirt bike and makes his way to the screen. The teaser then goes into a full-blown action saga as one can also see Adah pulling off the fight sequences with finesse.

However, fans are disappointed to not find Vidyut Jammwal in the first look of the show. One Instagram user wrote, "No one can replace Vidyut", while another commented, "Commando is nothing without Vidyut". "Very bad idea, there is no Commando without the real action hero Vidyut". Several others shared their similar thoughts in the comments section.

The franchise began in 2013 with Commando: A One Man Army with Vidyut and Pooja Chopra in the leading roles. In the 2017 sequel Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Adah Sharma replaced Pooja as the leading lady and continued to share screen space with the IB 71 actor in Commando 3 in 2019.

Talking about the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Vipul Shah said in a statement, "Commando is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism, and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama, it is sure to grip the audience. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease."

READ | 'Man with a golden heart': Netizens appreciate Vidyut Jammwal as he cleans utensils for seva at Golden Temple

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE