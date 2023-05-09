Search icon
'Man with a golden heart': Netizens appreciate Vidyut Jammwal as he cleans utensils for seva at Golden Temple

Vidyut Jammwal is awaiting the release of his next film IB 71 on May 12. Also starring Anupam Kher, the spy thriller also marks Vidyut's debut as a producer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

'Man with a golden heart': Netizens appreciate Vidyut Jammwal as he cleans utensils for seva at Golden Temple
Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Ahead of the release of his maiden production IB 71, action star Vidyut Jammwal visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings and also did seva, during which he was seen cleaning the utensils. The actor was seen praying at the holy site after which he did seva dressed in an all-white ensemble.

Vidyut, who headlined the action-packed thriller Commando trilogy from 2013 to 2019, shared a video on his Instagram with the caption, "Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71". The actor also posted the video of his visit to the Wagah Border with the caption, "Jai Hind! #IB71 releasing on 12th May in theatres".

Seeing him doing seva at the Golden Temple, netizens took to the comments section and appreciated Vidyut. While one comment read, "A man with a golden heart", another Instagram user commented, "Man with a golden heart in Golden Temple". One of his fans even wrote, "The number one hero".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Talking about IB 71, the spy thriller is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy and marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer with his production house - Action Hero Films, along with T- series and Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

"IB 71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world", the actor had said in a statement to ANI.

READ | Vidyut Jammwal opens up on wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, says ‘they are our athletes but…’

