BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung dating Blackpink's Jennie? Rumour takes internet by storm

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink's Jennie are in the news after their photo went viral on social media. An unverified account dropped their photo on Twitter after which people started assuming that they are dating. However, the photo was later deleted.

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings. Fans of both the idols started blaming each other as the photo looks edited. Some of the social media users said that the girl did not resemble Jennie. Meanwhile, Jennie fans blamed BTS ARMY for using her name.

People who said “it’s edited” are FOOLING themselves. These pics couldn’t look more real. You’re in denial. Stop saying the pic is fake and be supportive instead. It’s 2022 who cares if idols date. #Jennie #V #BTS #BLACKPINK #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/V6nzsuUIij — jjin (@prkmnyngprksjn) May 22, 2022

Alleged dating pictures of Jennie and BTS V at Jeju Island leaked

https://t.co/TsAZJeC1eC pic.twitter.com/hMNQD1YgfE — Daily Naver (@dailynaver) May 22, 2022

BTS, one of the most popular bands in the world, has a huge fan following in the world. Fans (ARMY) never fail to tell the world how much they love BTS band members. Earlier, video went viral in which a fan was heard saying that she will marry all BTS members.

In the viral video, the fan can be heard saying, “I like BTS, I will marry all 7 of them. Who the hell are you? How dare you say something against BTS? Do you know, they have ARMY all over the world?”

Earlier, K-drama Tomorrow was slammed by BTS ARMY after it showed Jungkook and V’s names on the death list. BTS ARMY criticised K-drama that aired on the Korean channel MBC on social media. Now the team of the show has issued a clarification on the same.

The production team of the show later clarified their intention and stated, “The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them).”

For the unversed, Tomorrow, which stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk, is based on sensitive topics such as suicide. BTS fans noticed that in the latest episode of the show, the makers used V’s real name and birthdate in the list of people who have died. It also mentioned Jungkook’s name.

As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY got angry and expressed their feelings on social media. Some fans demanded that the show must clarify why they have used BTS members' name and their date of birth written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE DEATHS.