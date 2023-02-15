Search icon
BTS' Suga plans first solo tour around US and Asia, details inside

BTS' Suga's tour will begin in the United States this spring, with two gigs at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

BTS' Suga plans first solo tour around US and Asia, details inside
Credit: Suga/Insatgram

Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has announced a string of solo tour dates. The tour does not yet have an official name, but it has been branded under Suga's own name as well as his second stage alias, Agust D.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the tour will begin in the United States this spring, with two gigs at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27. Suga will then play in New Jersey, Illinois, and California before wrapping up his US tour in Oakland on May 16 and 17. The tour will then travel to Asia, stopping in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan (with those dates to be announced soon).

This is a member of BTS`s first solo tour. Last year, the seven-piece band announced a brief hiatus in order to pursue solo chances while others completed their necessary military service. Suga, like the other members, has previously produced solo mixtapes, including two under the alias Agust D.

He has also dabbled in production for other musicians like Psy and his fellow bandmate Jung Kook.BTS announced last year that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their individual professions while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content, such as the upcoming series, while still pursuing lucrative solo pursuits.

The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025. According to Variety, Jin will reportedly be the first in line for service because he is the eldest member of the group. (With inputs from ANI)

