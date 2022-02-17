BTS grooving to 'Pag Ghungroo Baandh' in fan-made video is perfect tribute to Bappi Lahiri - WATCH

The South Korean pop culture phenomenon BTS, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has millions of fans across the globe with their fandom called ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth). For the past few months, the Indian ARMY members have been making fan-made videos showing the septet dancing to famous Bollywood and South Indian songs.

As the veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on late Tuesday night (February 15), a viral video has been doing the rounds on the Internet showing BTS boys grooving on 'Pag Ghungroo Baandh', originally featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

With almost perfect editing and beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys, it seems like the septet is actually grooving to the classic song from the 1982 film 'Namak Halaal'.

Watch the viral video here

'Namak Halaal' starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles. Apart from the Kishore Kumar track 'Pag Ghungroo Baandh', Bappi Lahiri's successful soundtrack for the Prakash Mehra film also included famous songs such as 'Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki', 'Jawani Jaan-E-Man', 'Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai' and 'Aaj Rapat Jaye To Humein Na Uthaiyo'.



Bappi Da, as he was fondly called in the Hindi film industry, was known as the 'Disco King' as he popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. 'I Am a Disco Dancer', 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki', 'Naino Main Sapna', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re', Yaad Aa Raha Hai', and 'Tamma Tamma Loge' are some of the most famous tracks composed by him.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, and others, expressed their grief over Bappi Da's demise on their social media handles.