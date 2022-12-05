BTS' Jin cuts his birthday cake during live session, says THIS about Jungkook

File photo

Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, is a member of BTS. Before starting his necessary military service in South Korea, the birthday boy gave supporters a quick and fun live session on their Weverse community website to commemorate his big day.

Jin began the live stream by discussing his close friend Jungkook. He mockingly lamented Jungkook's failure to pay him a visit on his birthday after earlier doing the same for him. After cutting his birthday cakes, the singer, who just made his solo debut, continued. Before cutting the cake, he requested that his crew, staff, and fans join him in singing the happy birthday song.

Nine days after his birthday, on December 13, Jin will enlist in the military. BigHit Music, the management company for BTS, had previously announced in October that all of the group's members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—would complete their required military service before reuniting in 2025. Jin would go first, and the rest would follow in due course.

For the unversed, With his World Cup song Dreamers, BTS member Jungkook broke a record in the US and dominated iTunes rankings. The Euphoria singer debuted the full-English song on Sunday before he gave a live performance of it at the opening ceremony in Qatar. According to aceshowbiz.com, the song immediately rose to the top of the iTunes charts in a number of different nations after its release.

The song debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts just 13 hours later in at least 102 different countries, including the eight biggest music markets in the world: the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Italy. Additionally, "Dreamers" established a new benchmark for the quickest official FIFA World Cup song to reach No. 1 on the American iTunes Top Songs chart.