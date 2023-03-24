BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 full list of winners: Kantara, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Urfi Javed win big

The fourth season of Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023 – a one-of-its-kind digital awards, were held on March 24, 2023. The awards, organised by IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital), celebrate the stars of the entertainment industry. The digital event recognized and felicitated actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space in an unconventional manner.
Awards were given out across six categories – Bollywood, social media, television, OTT, south and Bhojpuri. Some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry as well as acclaimed shows and films took home the awards. Here is the full list of winners:
Check the winners in Bollywood category
Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor: Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Supporting Actress: Mouni Roy (Brahmastra)
Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)
Best Song: Kesariya (Brahmastra)
Trailblazer of the Year: Nora Fatehi
Check the winners in Social Media category
Original Youtube Star: Bhuvan Bam
Best musician on Youtube: Jubin Nautiyal
Most Popular Comedian: Ashish Chanchlani
Best Lifestyle Blogger: Mumbiker Nikhil
Best Fitness Blogger: Ranveer Allhabadia
Best Beauty Blogger: Ashima Makhija
Most Popular Reels Song: Oo Antava
Social Media King: Kartik Aaryan
Viral Social Star of the Year: Urfi Javed
Check the winners in Television category
Most Popular TV Diva: Rupali Ganguly
Most Popular TV Dude: Karan Kundrra
Best Social Media TV Couple: Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer
Best TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai
Best Actor: Fahmaan Khan (Imlie)
Best Actress: Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)
Best Reality Show Star: Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16)
Best Debut TV Show: Katha Ankahee
Best onscreen jodi on TV: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod
Check the winners in South and Bhojpuri categories
Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)
Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur
Best Director: Vipin Das (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)
Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma (Godfather)
Best Film: Kantara
Best Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR
Social Media King - Bhojpuri: Ravi Kishan
Social Media Queen- Bhojpuri: Rani Chatterjee
Check the winners in OTT category
Best Actor - Hindi Movies: Vijay Varma (Darlings)
Best Actor - Hindi Web-Series: Zain Khan Durrani (Mukhbir)
Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Bhumi Pednekar (Govinda Naam Mera)
Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan)
Best Actress - Hindi Web-Series: Shefali Shah (Human)
Best Actor - South: Naveen Chandra-Ammu
Best Actress - South: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Ammu
Most Popular Web Series: Human
Best Supporting Actor: Arbaaz Khan (Tanaav)
Best Supporting Actress: Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Best Film on OTT - Hindi: Gehraiyaan
Best Film on OTT - South: Senapathi