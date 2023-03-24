BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 full list of winners: Kantara, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Urfi Javed win big

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023

The fourth season of Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023 – a one-of-its-kind digital awards, were held on March 24, 2023. The awards, organised by IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital), celebrate the stars of the entertainment industry. The digital event recognized and felicitated actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space in an unconventional manner.

Awards were given out across six categories – Bollywood, social media, television, OTT, south and Bhojpuri. Some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry as well as acclaimed shows and films took home the awards. Here is the full list of winners:

Check the winners in Bollywood category

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor: Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Supporting Actress: Mouni Roy (Brahmastra)

Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)

Best Song: Kesariya (Brahmastra)

Trailblazer of the Year: Nora Fatehi

Check the winners in Social Media category

Original Youtube Star: Bhuvan Bam

Best musician on Youtube: Jubin Nautiyal

Most Popular Comedian: Ashish Chanchlani

Best Lifestyle Blogger: Mumbiker Nikhil

Best Fitness Blogger: Ranveer Allhabadia

Best Beauty Blogger: Ashima Makhija

Most Popular Reels Song: Oo Antava

Social Media King: Kartik Aaryan

Viral Social Star of the Year: Urfi Javed

Check the winners in Television category

Most Popular TV Diva: Rupali Ganguly

Most Popular TV Dude: Karan Kundrra

Best Social Media TV Couple: Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer

Best TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai

Best Actor: Fahmaan Khan (Imlie)

Best Actress: Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Reality Show Star: Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16)

Best Debut TV Show: Katha Ankahee

Best onscreen jodi on TV: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

Check the winners in South and Bhojpuri categories

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur

Best Director: Vipin Das (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma (Godfather)

Best Film: Kantara

Best Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Social Media King - Bhojpuri: Ravi Kishan

Social Media Queen- Bhojpuri: Rani Chatterjee

Check the winners in OTT category

Best Actor - Hindi Movies: Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Best Actor - Hindi Web-Series: Zain Khan Durrani (Mukhbir)

Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Bhumi Pednekar (Govinda Naam Mera)

Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan)

Best Actress - Hindi Web-Series: Shefali Shah (Human)

Best Actor - South: Naveen Chandra-Ammu

Best Actress - South: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Ammu

Most Popular Web Series: Human

Best Supporting Actor: Arbaaz Khan (Tanaav)

Best Supporting Actress: Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Best Film on OTT - Hindi: Gehraiyaan

Best Film on OTT - South: Senapathi