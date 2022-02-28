BLACKPINK's Rose tests positive for Covid-19

Rose, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released by the group's label on Monday morning. The other three members of the group, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, have all tested negative, according to the statement. In November of last year, Lisa tested positive for Covid-19. This week, Rose was scheduled to fly overseas for her tour.

The statement read, "This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK's Rose tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a PCR test prior to her departure on February 28th. As a result, some of her overseas schedules have been canceled."

The other three members of the group are Covid-19 negative, according to the statement, and none of them is exhibiting any symptoms.

"The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa) have tested negative, and all members including Rose do not have any suspicious symptoms. All BLACKPINK members are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and we will prioritize our artists' and their staff members' health. We would appreciate it if you could wish for Rose's speedy recovery and support BLACKPINK members' international promotions. We will notify you if there are any changes," it concluded.

BLACKPINK formed in 2016 and released their first single, Square One, the same year. On the Billboard 100, they are the highest-charting female Korean act. The Album, their 2020 studio album, is the first Korean female group's album to sell more than a million copies. President Moon Jae-in of South Korea commended the group with disseminating K-pop material around the world in January of last year.