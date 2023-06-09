Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl, sharing offensive photos

The accused singer took a minor girl to a hotel, raped her and liked objectionable photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl, sharing offensive photos
Accused Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari

Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari was arrested by the Gurugram Police for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting an objectionable photo of the victim on social media.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Abhishek aka Babul Bihari, used to live in Gurugram`s Rajiv Nagar area two years ago during which he had befriended the 13-year-old girl, the police said on Friday. He then reportedly took the victim to a hotel where he allegedly raped her and even clicked the objectionable photo.

However, the victim did not disclose the incident to anyone. Only a few days ago, the accused shared the picture on social media. The picture went viral after which the victim`s parents came to know about the incident and only after this, the girl revealed about the incident.

Thereafter, the victim`s family approached the police and an FIR was lodged at the Sector 14 police station under relevant sections of the POCSO and IT Act. "We have arrested the accused. He was produced before a local court and sent to jail," Krishan Kant, station house officer of Sector-14 police station.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.