Beast movie review: Twitter calls Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'one-man show' and 'true feast'

Tamil hero Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' hit theatres today (April 13). 'Beast' is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With a massive fan following down South, Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' is expected to do well at the box office. Decent screen count and great advance bookings have raised the box office expectations for the film.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of 'Beast' have started pouring in on Twitter. A section of moviegoers who watched the premiere and early morning shows has taken to Twitter to express their opinion of Thalapathy starrer 'Beast'.

"#Beast Feast for All Thalapathy fans. A Theme park with all kind of Rides. Ever consistent @anirudhofficial bro & Thalapathy carried the movie with ultra mass performances. @Nelsondilpkumar packaged humour & action effortlessly. Lot of Repeat value. Must watch," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"#Beast - The film runs high on action sequences and slapstick comedies throughout with screen presence of #ThalapathyVijay and Mindblowing score of Rockstar @anirudhofficial Pakka Blockbuster," wrote another.

"Literally felt the power & fire!!!Blockbuster beast...loved every scene....thalapathy Vera level ma...true feast... Meaner..Leaner..Stronger!! #BeastMovie #Beast," tweeted yet another cinemagoer.

"#Beast [3/5] : A Mall Invasion Thriller..One man show of #Thalapathy

@actorvijay He is #BeastModeON from start to end..His Action and dance - All Verithanam..All fans will be satisfied and happy..," wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Check out the tweets here:

Ahead of the release of 'Beast', actor Vijay, who is called 'Thalapathy' in Tamil Nadu, finally appeared in front of a TV channel for an interview, after nearly over a decade.

The 'Theri' actor had an elaborate interaction, as he spoke of an unexpected incident in his life.

Previously, during the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021, the 'Master' star made headlines by cycling from his home to the polling station, attracting a large crowd of bikers on the road who kept up with him.

Recalling the incident, Vijay said, "The booth is really close to my house. As I came out to start off, my son told me to take his bicycle, as I was wondering how to park my car at the polling booth."

Vijay further explained, "I just went with the idea, only to realise that I was followed by many, and many news channels even aired it live. I didn`t expect such a huge reaction. Seeing it, my son called and asked, `Is my cycle good?` I just laughed off."

Vijay, however, had refrained from media interviews and appearing for movie promotions on media channels for a long time now.

Quoting the reason behind his decision not to appear before the media, Vijay stated that he was once misquoted by a newspaper, and hence forbid himself from attending movie-related interviews.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, 'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles.